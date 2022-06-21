ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District will hold a public hearing, on Wednesday, regarding the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan.
The plan is a blueprint used to show projected water demand and supplies up to 20 years in the future, including scenarios for normal and drought years.
The state Department of Water Resources requires water agencies to update and submit the plans every five years.
Consultant Kennedy Jenks prepared the 2020 plan for the RCSD, which serves more than 5,000 water connections.
It shows a projected population growth of 1.6% annually. With a starting population of 18,372 in 2020, it projects the District’s population to stand at 27,321 by 2045.
The plan shows the District used 2,233 acre-feet of water in 2015 and 2,493 acre-feet in 2020, likely the result of a rebound in water use following the previous drought years, according to the plan. An acre-foot is approximately 326,000 gallons.
The number of connections increased slightly in those five years, from 4,777 to 5,191 total connections.
The plan shows that total residential usage increased by 14% from 2015 to 2020.
Based on the projected population growth and the fact that demand is not expected to change dramatically during dry years, the plan projects water demand to be 2,699 acre-feet annually in 2025, climbing to 3,707 acre-feet per year in 2045.
In meeting the water demand of its customers, the District relies on groundwater resources and water purchased through the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency.
With the imminent start-up of its new water reclamation plant, it will also augment groundwater supplies through recharge of treated wastewater.
The plan shows the District’s supplies for 2020 as 2,457 acre-feet of groundwater and 36 acre-feet of water from AVEK, for a total of 2,493 acre-feet.
With AVEK supplies not guaranteed each year, the District relies much more heavily on groundwater.
Under the plan, groundwater use is expected to increase, from 2,660 acre-feet in 2025 to 3,654 acre-feet in 2045.
The plan also states that the District will use water banked underground to make up differences in demand and water supplies during a drought.
Water conservation programs, tiered pricing and efforts to reduce water loss through leaks are all part of the District’s plans to ensure water demand does not exceed supplies, according to the plan.
The public hearing on the Urban Water Management Plan will be held during the District’s Board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Members of the public may participate via teleconference by calling 1-877-411-9748, Access Code: 5150560
