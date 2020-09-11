ROSAMOND — Rosamond Community Services District’s Board of Directors on Wednesday extended General Manager Steve Perez’s contract by two years and gave him a $12,612 pay raise.
The Board voted 4-0, with Vice President Rick Webb absent, to amend Perez’s employment agreement.
Perez’s amended contract is good through June 12, 2023.
He was originally hired by the current Board in June 2019 on a two-year contract at $153,595 per year. Under the amended contract Perez’ annual salary increased to $156,666 per year on June 12, and to $161, 366 per year on July 1. Perez’s pay will increase again to $166,207 per year beginning on Jan. 1.
Beginning in July 2021, Perez will receive a cost-of-living allowance starting on July 1 equal to the Consumer Price Index not to exceed 3%.
