ROSAMOND — Members of the Rosamond Community Service District Board of Directors would like to see water restrictions applied to individual areas based on their previous conservation record, rather than see blanket mandates applied statewide.
RCSD customers have already greatly reduced their water consumption during the previous drought, meeting the 20% reduction in overall water use before the 2020 deadline and met other drought-related restriction targets beyond that, Director Greg Wood said, speaking as a member of the Water Conservation Committee.
“Again, Rosamond stepped up and met that challenge,” he said. “Now we’re talking about another mandate to cut back even further.”
The District is looking at other ways to conserve water, particularly in ways to tighten commercial use.
“Our customers in this community have gone far and beyond what probably 80% of the state has done,” he said.
Because of their record of past reductions, the District would like to see new restrictions take those into account and “not paint with a broad brush,” he said.
The state could use an audit system to look at how Rosamond and other communities have fared in the past in cutting overall water use and base new restrictions on that data, so those who have already met or exceeded earlier targets are not penalized.
Instead, stricter restrictions should be levied for those communities which failed to meet earlier targets.
“Those are the ones the state needs to lean on,” Wood said.
This is not to say that the Committee does not agree that water conservation measures are warranted during the ongoing drought.
“Mandating water conservation is the correct thing to do, because we are in a crisis in the state,” Wood said. “We have a severe water shortage, but communities like Rosamond can’t be the ones that always make all the sacrifices while others keep their green lawns and keep their parks and golf courses lush and green.”
The Committee is looking for ways that such individualized water conservation may be applied.
“This community has done its share,” he said.
