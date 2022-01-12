ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors, tonight, will decide whether or not to approve a nearly 26% raise for themselves.
Directors are paid a stipend for attending up to six days of meetings each month. The current $147 per day stipend was set in 2008, according to the proposed ordinance.
State regulations allow for up to a 5% annual increase in directors’ compensation.
The proposal under consideration, tonight, would increase directors’ compensation to $185 per day, which is less than would be allowed for the 12 years since the last update under the state regulations in the California Water Code for Water District Directors.
The proposed 26% increase was arrived at after looking at the compensation for other comparable districts in the area, General Manager Steve Perez said, Tuesday.
The stipend was set at a midpoint of those comparable compensations, he said.
Although state regulations allow for a greater increase, the direction chosen was to place the Rosamond Community Services District’s rate at something more in line with comparable districts, he said.
If adopted, the pay increase will be effective on March 1.
In addition to twice-monthly Board meetings, directors serve on various standing and ad hoc committees that meet, as well as attend conferences. According to the 2022 committee assignments, also on tonight’s agenda, Directors each serve on five to seven committees.
The Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is available via teleconference only. The phone number is 877-411-9748, access code 5150560.
