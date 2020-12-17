ROSAMOND — Incumbent Rosamond Community Services District Director Byron Glennan and incoming Board member Alfred Wallis took the oath of office on Dec. 9 following their victory in the Nov. 3 election.
The five-member Board installed Director Rick Webb as president and Glennan as vice president in a unanimous vote. The other members are Director Ben Stewart and Greg Wood.
Also during the meeting, the Board unanimously approved an agreement for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Program Assistance to Special Districts with the County of Kern.
The directors also approved a request for variance to drill domestic well and install a septic system.
Based on a resolution made in 1993. If granted, the grantee could install a well and septic system but would have to tie into public sewer system if a sewer line is installed within 1,000 feet of property line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.