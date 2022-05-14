ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors, on Wednesday, unanimously approved a deficit budget for the upcoming fiscal year, one which will help the District to meet its goals for rebuilding depleted reserve funds.
The budget is the second under the 2021 rate study, which laid out rate increases over five years to ensure the District’s solvency.
The 2022-2023 budget calls for $16.3 million in revenue and $10.3 million in operating expenses, plus $2.5 million in capital projects. Once funds are set aside in the various reserve funds, the District will have a $1.3 million deficit.
Both the water and sewer funds — which comprise the bulk of the budget — are based on the 2021 rate study and the street lighting budget is based on a preliminary engineer’s report for that function.
The deficit budget “is expected and by design,” District Accountant Brad Rockabrand said.
“In an effort to rebuild the reserves, while continuing to have sufficient financial resources to carry out the programs and capital projects within the District, the rate study forecasted an operating deficit of approximately $1.587 million in Fiscal Year 22-23,” he said.
This intentional deficit is intended to help smooth the rate increase impact for customers and ensure reserves are replenished over the five-year study period, he said.
“I was happy to hear reserves are moving in the right direction,” Director Byron Glennan said.
The slightly lower deficit than predicted by the rate study is due to a slightly lower amount budgeted for water fund capital projects.
In strictly operating terms, the budget shows $10.8 million in operating revenue against $10.3 million in operating expenses.
The operating budget includes the agreement negotiated with its employees’ union, which was ratified by the Board at the same meeting in which the budget was approved.
The $2.5 million Capital Improvement budget includes $1.28 million in water projects and $1.22 million in sewer projects. Some of these figures include carryover of unspent funds from the prior fiscal year.
“The budget is a flexible document,” Rockabrand reminded the Board while updating it on the District’s performance related to the 2021-2022 budget, for the fiscal year that will end, June 30.
As of April 30, revenues is within $1,000 of the budget forecast and expenses are also under budget, he said.
Additionally, the District is meeting the goals for replenishing the reserve funds as set forth in the 2021 rate study.
“It hasn’t been easy and District personnel have had to make some tough decisions, but overall, the District’s finances, as a result of the Fiscal Year 21-22 budget, have met expectations,” Rockabrand said.
