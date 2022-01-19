ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors agreed to increase their compensation for attending meetings by nearly 26%.
The increase was approved, following a public hearing, on a 4-1 vote, with Director Ben Stewart dissenting.
Directors are paid a stipend for attending up to six days of meetings each month. The former $147 per day stipend was set in 2008, according to the ordinance.
State regulations allow for up to a 5% annual increase in directors’ compensation.
On Jan. 12, the Board approved increasing the pay per meeting to $185, which is less than allowed for the 12 years since the last update, under the state regulations in the California Water Code for Water District Directors.
The $38 increase brings the District more in line with pay for comparable special districts, General Manager Steve Perez said.
The previous rate of $147 per day was second-from-the-lowest when compared to other districts.
“I would imagine because of how long it had been since it was adjusted,” he said.
Perez added the per-meeting compensation does not take into account the “significant amount of time” directors spend outside of meetings, reviewing agendas and documents and educating themselves on the issues they must consider.
The $185 per meeting rate places RCSD in the mid-range of comparable districts, he said.
“I think it’s commendable,” Perez said, adding the “modest” $38 increase is warranted. “It could’ve been significantly higher.”
Director Byron Glennan said there’s no doubt in his mind that directors all deserve increased compensation. He excluded himself from the comment.
“It’s a privilege to serve my community,” Board President Rick Webb said.
There was no public comment on the increase during the public hearing.
