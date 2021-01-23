ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors unanimously approved a public relations agreement with Z Axis Images at a $2,750 monthly rate.
The Lancaster-based firm has provided public relations and community outreach for the District over the past year, including newsletters, videos, social media, and website services. The agreement, approved at the Board’s Jan. 13 meeting, is a contract renewal with a $250 a month increase. The start date of the agreement is Feb. 1.
According to the agreement, the services to be performed by Z Axis Images include to develop a communications plan for district representatives to easily communicate with customers, and have readily accessible information for them. The firm will also develop up to eight informational videos throughout the year that can be shared on social media sites, the district’s website and inside district email newsletters.
The firm will also facilitate the translation of information into Spanish as necessary.
During a discussion of the proposed contract, directors said they were pleased with Z Axis Images’ services on behalf of the District and viewed the contract as valuable, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
“Z Axis Images has taken the lead by keeping the community and Board members updated through many different mediums,” General Manager Steve Perez said. “They have done a good job increasing communication with the community and staying in front of the curve on the issues that face our district and community.”
“We’re in this pandemic, and the public has not been able to see their elected officials in a meeting since last February,” Director Greg Wood said. “Z Axis has done a fantastic job in keeping the public informed while they cannot physically attend a meeting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.