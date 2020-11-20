For nearly four decades, April and George Ray have been the full-spectrum costumers to the Antelope Valley — providing everything from children’s Halloween and superhero costumes for birthdays to delivering all the wardrobe for dozens of theatrical performances at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and the Palmdale Playhouse.
For 37 years, Daisy’s Costume Shop was a destination stop in downtown Lancaster, where the imaginative, the dramatic and partygoers all sought their custom costumery, including suiting up VIPs and character players for High Desert Medical Group’s Senior Expo.
Whether a witch, a wizard, Wonder Woman, a fairy princess or a knight in armor, Daisy’s April could do it all from a crowded workroom piled high with enough fabric to outfit an entire Renaissance Faire. For Halloween, the shop even had a “Scary Room” for the more macabre outfits were hung.
April, a native Britisher met George 48 years ago when he was serving in England with the Air Force.
George retired as a master sergeant, going on to work for General Dynamics in the Antelope Valley environs of Edwards Air Force Base. April opened a thrift shop that gradually, with her deft handiwork, became Daisy’s Costume shop.
“I made all the costumes and George did all the laundry when they came back,” April said. “All those years, and I never had to do a load of laundry.”
And that’s the stuff of love, marriage and building a dream gig together. Sometimes George donned a costume, like the time he played “Dr. Einstein,” for the Palmdale Playhouse debut production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the beginning of the 1990s.
April is daughter of a Women’s Royal Air Force mother who served during the Battle of Britain.
Coming to America, April opened a Lancaster thrift shop in the early 1980s that became Daisy’s Costumes, where she sewed and designed all costumes for local dramatics. Together, the couple became a beloved institution, only retiring in 2019.
After providing wardrobe for 44 productions and the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and at least another 20 for the Palmdale Playhouse, the power couple of costuming in the Antelope Valley decided it was time to call it a day.
Their venture, Daisy’s Costume Shop, became such a local landmark on Lancaster Boulevard that when the store burned in 2014, the community pitched in to rescue costumes, and to help the couple relocate to another venue in downtown Lancaster.
During the 37 years Daisy’s held court, endless parades of fairy princesses, pirate kings, super heroes and even the odd asparagus emerged from April’s able handiwork.
“The asparagus was the worst,” she said. “The customer didn’t like it and I wish I had only made one.”
Hailing from Britain, it was a natural for her to provide the finery of Merrie Olde England for decades of revelers headed out to the Renaissance Faire.
But an era was coming to a close, with too many people shopping the store-bought stuff and rentals online, and the couple decided it was time for a change and a rest.
“I am old, and the idea is to get older,” George Ray quipped, but both praised the medical care he has received at High Desert Medical Group.
“He is getting around much better now,” April said.
There is a new knee, and he is getting around. They traveled to April’s native England in 2018, but April, who went to visit her mother, said she cannot make the trip again unless “it’s first-class.”
Her mother’s service with the Royal Air Force during World War II and the Battle of Britain was featured on a BBC documentary a few years ago when she was 92.
“She’s 98 now,” April said. “She learned to march, then entertained the troops as a dancer, with high heels, and spangly dresses, and maybe that is where I got my love of costumes.”
George met April during the long Cold War that America and the Western Alliance had to win.
“I met her at the NCO Club,” he said. He took her to the on-base auto races, and in 1972, they married with a family ready-made — a family that now has grandchildren, several of whom took turns helping with costumes, and great-grandchildren.
The couple planned to do some traveling together, but then the COVID-19 pandemic descended, and that needed to be postponed. Now, it is a bit of watching “the telly” (television) until the “all clear” sounds.
“She likes ‘Gunsmoke,’ but I am more of a ‘Jeopardy!’ fan,” George said.
