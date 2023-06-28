Obit Richard Ravitch

New York Lt. Gov. Richard Ravitch speaks during a 2013 meeting of the State Budget Crisis Task Force at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Ravitch, known for his role in steering New York City through the fiscal crisis of the 1970s, died Sunday at age 89.

 Associated Press files

NEW YORK — Richard Ravitch, a former lieutenant governor and longtime civic leader known for his role in steering New York City through the fiscal crisis of the 1970s and stabilizing its mass transit system in the 1980s, has died. He was 89.

His death Sunday at a Manhattan hospital was confirmed by his wife, Kathleen Doyle.

