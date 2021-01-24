LOS ANGELES — The rates of new Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are dropping across California, but health officials warn those trends are tempered by very high death rates.
The state reported 593 deaths on Saturday, a day after recording a one-day record of 764, according to the Department of Public Health. California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 36,361, while total cases reached 3,085,040.
