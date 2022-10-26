PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills.
The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.
As it has been practiced, customers who qualify receive 50% off the fixed-rate portion of their bills. As approved in the District’s most recent rate study, with escalating costs, the program has been able to help fewer customers, Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said.
This year, the program ran out of funds within the first three weeks of the application period, helping 585 customers with the half-off rates, he said.
Next year, for which the application period opens, next month, the program is expected to cover only 536 customers.
“We don’t want to turn a bunch of people away,” Hoffmeyer said.
To serve more customers, the Board approved changing the program so that those who qualify receive $20 off the fixed-rate portion of their monthly water bills. With that, the program can help 700 customers, he said.
The fixed portion of the bills will go to $49.70 next year, which means the Rate Assistance Program will cover about 40% of the cost, he said.
The average bill, including the variable water charge, is about $58.
To cover the slightly increased costs of the modified program, the Board also approved increasing the annual funding to $170,000 from $160,000.
The application period for the Rate Assistance Program is November through June of each year.
The assistance is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. All low-income property owners and renters are encouraged to apply, with low-income seniors and veterans given priority.
To qualify, customers must be enrolled in Southern California Gas’ or So Cal Edison’s CARE program and qualify by income level set by the Public Utilities Commission Alternative Rates for Energy occupant-to-income ratio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.