PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors approved changes to its Rate Assistance Program, on Monday, in order to help more customers with their water bills.

The Rate Assistance Program is offered to seniors age 62 and older, veterans and low-income households to help reduce the cost of the fixed-rate portion of their water bills. This is the portion of the bill for the services, not the amount of water used.

