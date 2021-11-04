A former Army paratrooper, Dennis Anderson has plenty of experience with being suspended from towering heights, jumping from perfectly good airplanes some 125 times over the years.
That experience, however, did not entirely prepare him for his latest adventure, rappelling 25 stories down the side of the Hilton Universal hotel, on Saturday, part of a fundraising effort in support of the Homes 4 Vets project under development in Palmdale.
“In a spooky sort of way, it looks much more dangerous than it is,” he said, Tuesday.
Anderson’s trek down the side of the hotel was one of 40 made that day, Stacey Chiang of Homes 4 Families/Homes 4 Vets said.
The event, the fourth time the organization has held it, raised a record $125,000 and counting for the project, she said.
“It turned out really fun,” Chiang said.
The nonprofit organization is building a neighborhood of 56 homes for veterans and their families at Division Street and Avenue R in Palmdale.
The Veteran Enriched Neighborhood is a joint effort with Homes 4 Families, the city and the California Department of Veterans Affairs. It offers low- or no-interest loans for low-income veterans to buy the homes, and provides additional services.
One of those services, art therapy, was also featured during Saturday’s fundraiser in an art show.
For donors who chose not to rappel down the hotel themselves, there was the options to “Hire a Hero,” volunteer veterans who would make the trek in their place, Chiang said.
Despite its appearance, the rappelling exercise “(is) really very safe,” Anderson said, with heavy-duty equipment, carefully checked and double-checked, and securely anchored to the top of the building.
The descent is self-controlled, with a type of brake on the ropes if things start going too fast, he said.
If that brake locks, as it did near the lower part of Anderson’s descent, “you sort of feel like you’re hanging out there in the middle of space, twisting and dangling in the wind, and that is unsettling also,” he said.
The big difference between rappelling and his more familiar parachute jumps is that in the latter, he is part of a group, all going out the door of the airplane together.
“When the green light goes on and the jump-master yells go, everybody’s going to go,” Anderson said. “You go running out of the plane like a football team running onto the field.”
Stepping off the top of a tall building, even with the capable assistance of the organization Over the Edge running the event, does not have the same sense of camaraderie, or the same “sense of security or happiness” as when hanging beneath the parachute canopy, he said.
Prior to taking part, Anderson spoke to his Marine Corps veteran son for some tips. After laughing out loud, his son had this advice: “You must not look down.”
Anderson heeded his son’s words and spent the entire 25-story trip watching the toes of his boots, he said.
Later, when watching the video taken from a camera mounted on his helmet, he could see the nearby Ventura Freeway reflected in the shiny glass exterior of the hotel.
Anderson also did not bound down the side of the building, as one might see in an action movie.
“You walk down like the old ‘Batman’ TV series,” he said. “It went out one step at a time.”
With the “bucket list” item checked off, Anderson said he’s glad to have done it, but still prefers jumping from airplanes.
For information on Homes 4 Vets and how to get involved, visit homes4families.org.
