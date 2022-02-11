LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man was arrested for posing as a woman on a dating app so he could lure men and rape them, police said, Wednesday.
Aadrian Evelyn, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place in recent months, police said in a statement.
He remained jailed on $300,000 bail.
