Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are seeking additional victims who may have been harmed by an alleged serial rapist and identity thief who was arrested, Nov. 8, in Lancaster.
During a press conference, on Wednesday, officials with the Special Victims Bureau shared photos of 21-year-old Michael Neal Watson Jr.
He is in custody and has been charged with 16 felonies, Sgt. Joe Ramos of the Special Victims Bureau said.
Altogether, Watson has been linked to attacks on 13 victims, four of them minors, according to Sheriff’s Department officials. However, authorities believe there could be additional victims and are asking them to come forward.
In each case, Watson allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone at gunpoint and demanded the user name and password, Ramos said. He then used that information to steal their identity and entice additional victims and allegedly engage in sexual assault, extortion and robbery.
“His M.O. varied depending on the information he obtained,” Ramos said. “Every victim had a different angle.”
He allegedly used the social media platforms of Instagram and Snapchat to contact victims.
“He was very savvy,” Ramos said.
The sheriff’s department first became aware of the crimes for which Watson is accused, on Feb. 2, when two women in Walnut called 911 reporting a sexual assault, Ramos said.
The women, who were at a residence, reported the man took a woman’s cell phone at gunpoint and demanded the user name and password, he said.
Investigators in the case found a DNA match to a case under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as several other jurisdictions in the Los Angeles area, including the Inglewood Police Department.
“That’s when we determined we had a predator in our midst,” Ramos said. “Once we got him identified, we proceeded to get a search warrant to his arrest.”
Watson apparently became aware of the search for him and eluded authorities for some time, before he was arrested, last month, in Lancaster.
He is being held on $1.79 million bail, with a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 12.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273, by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org or by calling Ramos at 562-946-8212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.