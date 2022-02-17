SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco district attorney’s stunning claim that California crime labs are using DNA from sexual assault survivors to investigate unrelated crimes shocked prosecutors nationwide, and advocates said the practice could affect victims’ willingness to come forward.
District Attorney Chesa Boudin said he became aware of the “opaque practice” last week after prosecutors found a report among hundreds of pages of evidence in the case against a woman recently charged with a felony property crime. The papers referred to a DNA sample collected from the woman during a 2016 rape investigation.
Boudin read from the report, Tuesday, at a news conference and said he could not share it because of privacy concerns, but his office allowed the San Francisco Chronicle to review the documents. The newspaper said the woman was tied to a burglary, in late 2021, during “a routine search” of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database. The match came from DNA gathered from the same laboratory listed in a report on the sexual assault, The Chronicle reported.
Boudin said someone at the crime lab told him the practice was a standard procedure, according to Rachel Marshall, Boudin’s spokeswoman. Crime lab Director Mark Powell did not immediately respond, Wednesday, to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said his department is investigating. If he finds his department is using victims’ DNA to investigate other crimes, he is committed to ending the practice.
A spokesman declined to comment, Wednesday, on when the results of the investigation can be expected. He said Scott would likely address the allegations, later Wednesday, during a Police Commission meeting.
There are strict government regulations surrounding DNA collection and analysis on the state and federal level, yet dozens of local police departments around the US have amassed their own DNA databases to track criminals, AP found in 2017.
It’s not clear whether that’s what occurred in the San Francisco crime lab, or if it’s what Boudin was referring to as a common practice.
“These databases work in the background with very little regulation and very little light,” said Jason Kreag, a law professor at the University of Arizona who has studied forensic DNA issues. “It doesn’t surprise me, and I wouldn’t think this is the only instance where it actually happened.”
California law allows local law enforcement crime labs to operate their own forensic databases that are separate from federal and state databases. The law also lets municipal labs perform forensic analysis, including DNA profiling, using those databases — without regulation by the state or others.
Kreag said there could be other instances where someone’s DNA is collected for a specific purpose and then run through a database. For example, homeowners could submit their DNA in a burglary case to exclude them, but later that DNA could be linked to another crime.
“Would the district attorney have come out so forcefully” in a case like that? Kreag asked. He said he has not heard of such a case involving a sexual assault victim’s DNA.
Several other law enforcement agencies in California and elsewhere around the US pushed back against Boudin’s assertion that it was a common practice.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said: “Certainly the department does not do that.”
District attorneys in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sacramento counties also swatted down the suggestion, as did representatives from San Diego police, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crime lab and others.
