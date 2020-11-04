PALMDALE — The deadline for advance applications for the City’s Rental Assistance Program, which offers Palmdale renters a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to help individuals and families that have been impacted and unable to pay their rent during the COVID-19 local emergency, has been extended through Monday.
Advance applications will be available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/RentalAssistance or may be picked up in person during the City’s normal business hours at 823 East Ave Q-9, Suite A, through 6 p.m. Monday.
Each applicant who submits an advance application form will be entered into a lottery. Applicants will be pulled in the lottery process until each advance application has been assigned a number and placed on a “lottery list” in chronological order of being drawn. Staff will begin with the first applicant on the lottery list and process all applicants in chronological order and in accordance with the guidelines until all program funds are depleted.
“This is an important program during these difficult times and we wanted to extend the deadline to give people more time to get their (advance) applications in,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “Our team continues to work hard to find ways to help keep families in their homes through programs such as this rental assistance program. We appreciate the support of the City Council in making this a priority.”
Part of the City’s Palmdale Cares initiative, the grants are funded by the Federal HOME Investment Partnership Program and will be used to provide urgent rental assistance to low-income and moderate-income individuals and families experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic.
Eligibility for the program is based on income. The property must be a standard housing unit located within the incorporated City limits. Eligible individuals and families will be assisted in order of lottery results until all funds are depleted.
Individuals and families that are currently participating in any publicly assisted housing program are ineligible under this program.
For full program guidelines, income qualifications and advance application instructions, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/RentalAssistance. For details, email rentalassistance@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5452.
