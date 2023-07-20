Park sculpture repaired

The “Cosmo” kinetic sculpture is spinning once again in Rancho Vista Park. The top portion of the public art piece was replaced Tuesday, after it was damaged by high winds in December.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The fanciful kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Park has been restored after winds damaged it in December.

“Cosmo” is once again complete, its metallic arms spinning as it stands sentinel over the playground at the city’s newest park, at 35th Street West and Town Center Drive.

