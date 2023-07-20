PALMDALE — The fanciful kinetic sculpture at Rancho Vista Park has been restored after winds damaged it in December.
“Cosmo” is once again complete, its metallic arms spinning as it stands sentinel over the playground at the city’s newest park, at 35th Street West and Town Center Drive.
The top portion of the sculpture, which is designed to move, was damaged by intense, erratic winds of up to 63 mph during an overnight storm Dec. 10 and 11, Palmdale officials said.
It was removed for repairs at that time and was replaced Tuesday.
The artist, Robert Heitzman, reevaluated the piece and upgraded the thickness of the damaged components to make them sturdier. The changes did not impact the performance, Palmdale city officials said.
The sculpture was chosen to fill residents’ desire, expressed during the Rancho Vista Park design process, to include a kinetic sculpture in the park.
“Cosmo” was selected by the Public Art Commission from works submitted electronically and recommended by the artist selection panel.
The sculpture features a base of rusted steel, topped with a series of stainless steel arms ending in cups, which catch the breeze and move to create twisting, twirling patterns.
The materials were chosen to be extremely durable, requiring minimal maintenance, according to the city website.
“Cosmo” was installed shortly after the completion and dedication of Rancho Vista Park in August.
