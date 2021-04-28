LANCASTER — The RAM California Circuit Finals Rodeo Committee announced the return of the RAM California Circuit Finals on Oct. 1 and 2.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event will kick off the first arena event paired with the multi-day Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival‘s “Barntober Fest.”
The fall event is planned to take place Oct. 1 through 10 at the AV Fair & Event Center.
The October PRCA Rodeo will feature the top 12 California rodeo contestants who will compete in all seven rodeo events, including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing.
“After a forced hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the excitement of bringing the best California Rodeo athletes and fans back together is at an all-time high,” Ram California Circuit Committee Chairman Johnny Zamrzla said. “Our fans, rodeo professionals and athlete animals will have an experience of a lifetime. Of course, we’ll be sure this event is done in a fun, yet safe way — following attendance and health protocols. We’re still working out some of the logistics, but we thought the community could use some good news and have another fun fall event that everyone can look forward to attending in person. We’re taking a leap of faith here and we’re thrilled to make this announcement.”
This fall rodeo event is planned to take place at the AV Fair & Event Center Grandstand Arena and will be the first arena event. The PRCA Rodeo attendance will be limited to arena seating only and will require advance, online ticket purchases. Tickets will go on sale mid-summer.
Plans for the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival‘s “Barntober Fest” currently include fair food, carnival rides, additional arena events and other traditional family festivities.
Details, including online ticket sales for the PRCA Rodeo and the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival’s “Barntober Fest” will be announced over the next couple of months.
Event information and updates for the PRCA Rodeo and the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival’s “Barntober Fest” will be available at avfair.com
