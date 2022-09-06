GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley’s Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California, on Sunday, authorities said.

The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m., Sunday, in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, Sacramento County authorities said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.