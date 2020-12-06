Some folks in Bakersfield are upset at a plan to allow residents to raise chickens in their back yards.
The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to allow residents in most of the city to raise chickens in their backyards.
Residents opposing the new law are threatening to sue the city for failing to perform an environmental study on the plan, which the city attorney, who has apparently never lived around chickens, claimed was not necessary because of a “common sense” exemption in The California Environmental Quality Act, according to an article in the Bakersfield Californian.
Raising chickens in Riverdale
The news brought back memories of my folks raising chickens in a vacant lot next to our home in Riverdale, California, in the mid-1940s.
My dad, who grew up in Orange Cove, California, always tried to rent a home next to a vacant lot so he could work in his garden after driving a gasoline truck all day which was possible during the war because of Daylight Saving Time.
You have to understand that my dad’s idea of a “garden” was something close to a small farm.
When we lived in Madera before moving to Riverdale, he and Mom managed to fill a city lot with all kinds of veggies, which they traded and gave away to neighbors during the war.
They also won awards for their produce at the annual county fair.
No one in Riverdale ever complained about noise from the chickens because Mom and Dad shared eggs and birds with our neighbors and we always had real butter because many of Dad’s customers were dairy farmers who also liked fresh vegetables and fried chicken.
There was a movie back then called “Chicken Every Sunday” and that was the story of my young life.
You’d think we would get tired of chicken, but I sure didn’t. I try to eat some every few days. I rarely eat beef. I especially enjoy the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl at Jack in the Box, which combines chicken with broccoli, rice, and a super sauce.
Rooster alarm clocks
We once had a neighbor behind us here in Mojave who raised chickens. The big beef (sorry!) against chickens is that they are noisy and smelly, especially roosters who like to crow when the sun comes up.
Since my wife Billye and I grew up around farming, we didn’t mind and rarely noticed the crowing thanks to good insulation and double-pane windows.
Mojave’s wind took care of any odors.
Billye grew up on a farm in Dust Bowl Oklahoma during the Great Depression and World War II, before the days of super markets and packaged food.
Most folks knew how to cook in those days, training that comes in handy when you live alone.
Getting along
I’m not someone who pines for the “Good Old Days,” but folks got along much better then and were much more self-reliant. They grew at least some of their own food, fixed their own cars (which needed a lot of fixing in those days.) and usually knew how to repair stuff rather than just tossing it and buying a new one when something broke — talents that helped us win the war, since most of the people fighting it on our side had been farmers who knew how to keep their tractors running.
My wife’s brother Paul Brose, a one-time bootlegger, could fix just about anything and passed many of his skills on to me.
One of Paul’s skills was “making” antiques. He would take an old piece of furniture and beat it with a chain to make it look used.
He and his brothers spent the war building Liberty Ships for Kaiser in Oregon.
Arsenal of Democracy
American ingenuity created an “Arsenal of Democracy” that turned-out thousands of vehicles, aircraft, ships and weapons during the war.
While German armament was in many cases more technologically advanced, ours was designed to be repaired by farm boys rather than engineers.
If you’ve ever seen a Luftwaffe repair manual, you’ll see what I mean.
Those farm boys also made it up as they went along, using their rural ingenuity to modify equipment to meet battle challenges, like installing bulldozer blades on tanks to bust through hedgerows in France.
It also helped that our factories were not getting bombed.
That sort of background continues with the spirit of innovation present here in the Aerospace Valley.
Zooming to Heaven
Signs of the times: On a recent phone call with Tracey Smith, a former DC colleague who now lives in Pennsylvania, she had to hang up to join a Zoom memorial service for a neighbor. Tracey, now Tracey Meloni, may be remembered by some local folks, including Susan Soffa, as an aide to former Congressman Bill Ketchum who served this area back in the 1970s.
One of the world’s greatest cooks, hostesses and writers, “Smitty” also worked in a Washington congressional office with my wife Billye.
Amazon is watching
I read constantly and Amazon now sends me an email each time I finish a book with suggestions for my next read.
They also keep track of how many books I read each year — I’m currently up over 100 in spite of also watching televison.
I recently finished reading “The Man Who Ran Washington,” a biography of James A. Baker, who, among other achievements, was President Ronald Reagan’s White House chief of staff and secretary of state for his old friend and hunting buddy President George H.W. Bush, all three of them military veterans.
He is generally recognized as one to the best-ever presidential chiefs of staff.
Jim was successful because he believed in sitting down and working with folks to get things done rather than insulting them.
That’s because he and his wife Susan are nice people.
