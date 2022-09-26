Raising Cane's

Raising Cane’s, with 530 restaurants in 28 states, as well as outlets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is coming to the Antelope Valley Mall.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Valley will see its first Raising Cane’s outlet, in Palmdale, after city staff approved a plan to demolish the former Pier 1 store at the Antelope Valley Mall to build the restaurant known for its chicken fingers meals.

“It is great to see this highly anticipated site plan move forward with Raising Cane’s choosing the former Pier 1 Imports location,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We were sad to see Pier 1 close, but through our city’s efforts, this spot could soon be filled with a new national tenant bringing another great restaurant to Palmdale.”

