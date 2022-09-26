PALMDALE — The Valley will see its first Raising Cane’s outlet, in Palmdale, after city staff approved a plan to demolish the former Pier 1 store at the Antelope Valley Mall to build the restaurant known for its chicken fingers meals.
“It is great to see this highly anticipated site plan move forward with Raising Cane’s choosing the former Pier 1 Imports location,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We were sad to see Pier 1 close, but through our city’s efforts, this spot could soon be filled with a new national tenant bringing another great restaurant to Palmdale.”
Plans called for demolishing the existing facility and building a new 3,200 square-foot restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, a two-lane, side-by-side drive-through, parking and upgraded, drought-tolerant landscaping, and updated Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, according to a City of Palmdale release.
The restaurant is anticipated to open, next summer, and employ between 40 and 50 staff.
“We are so excited about the opportunity of bringing our One Love to Palmdale,” Cheryl Reed, Raising Cane’s regional vice president of Operations, said. “We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in the community.”
Raising Cane’s was founded, in 1996, in Baton Rouge, La., and has grown to 530 restaurants in 28 states, as well as outlets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Pier 1 store, in the mall’s outer ring, along Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P), closed, in 2020.
