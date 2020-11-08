Rain! What a pleasant, much-needed visitor to our fair valley Saturday morning.
I got my walk in early and heard the glorious sound of the first drops of rain outside my window just as I sat down to write.
Someone said it was snowing in Juniper Hills. Alexa tells me Sunday will bring showers and a low of 27 degrees. Hmm, what kind of showers would those be at that temperature, Alexa?
Maybe you had to dust the snow off your newspaper.
Hard to believe that it was not even a full year ago that we enjoyed that Thanksgiving snowstorm — so much has changed since then.
———
Speaking of how much things have changed, people always ask me how distance learning is going.
I have taken to paraphrasing Sir Winston Churchill’s famous quote about democracy, telling them:
“Distance learning is the worst form of education now except for all the others.”
It’s impossible to make the same connections with students as with normal in-person learning, but students who want to learn can learn.
Those, shall we say, reluctant learners can learn in regular school because they are, shall we say, a captive audience.
At home, often unsupervised, they have no such restraints.
A mother told a colleague of mine that her daughter goes in her room and claims she’s attending her Zoom classes. But, the mother said, “I can’t make her.”
Well, if a parent who is in the home with a child can’t get the child to attend class and do her work, how is a teacher miles away supposed to get her to attend class and do her work?
As usual, the situation was made worse by idiots in Sacramento, who decreed last spring when schools closed that no student’s grade could go down.
Thus, the grades didn’t count. Now the grades count, but some kids seem not to believe it. They equate distance learning with not real school.
It is a problem across the country, though. I belong to a Facebook group for teachers of AP English Language and Composition. Even with the normally highly motivated AP kids, remote learning has been difficult everywhere.
Worse still are hybrid models in which teachers try to teach 10 kids in a classroom with 20 or so watching from home, splitting their attention between the classroom and the computer.
Going back to normal, as some schools in other parts of the country have done, has not led to massive waves of Coronavirus deaths among faculty, staff, and students, but many have had to close again because of outbreaks.
Once the goal went from “reduce the risk” to “avoid any possibility of risk,” it became difficult to persuade teachers, especially those who are older and have health conditions, that going back to normal — spending hours together in an enclosed room — is a good idea.
Meanwhile, there is no question kids are suffering on many levels by staying home for months at a time. Their education and socialization and mental health are all suffering.
Now that Los Angeles County’s virus numbers are moving up again, county officials are moving toward opening schools. Not sure of the logic there.
And the geniuses in the state say we will have state testing in March — they just have no plan for how to implement it.
On we go.
