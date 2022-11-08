LOS ANGELES — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter.
The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of the state, on Monday, and was predicted to last, into midweek. It’s the second significant storm this month in drought-stricken California and follows earlier smaller weather systems.
