Rain from a slow moving thunderstorm caused mudslides in Lake Hughes, Sunday evening, that stranded dozens of motorists and forced authorities to close roads in the area.

A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m., Sunday, in the 20052 block of Pine Canyon Road. Multiple vehicles were reported stuck in the water or mud, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.

