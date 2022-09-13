LAKE HUGHES — Rain from a slow moving thunderstorm caused mudslides in Lake Hughes, Sunday evening, that stranded dozens of motorists and forced authorities to close roads in the area.
A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m., Sunday, in the 20052 block of Pine Canyon Road. Multiple vehicles were reported stuck in the water or mud, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.
The moving mud reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. One woman told the CHP that her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.
A mother and child at Pine Canyon and Shafer roads were reportedly screaming for help, Sunday night, according to the CHP.
Los Angeles County Fire Department ground crews and helicopter crews helped rescue about 50 people who became stranded in about two dozen vehicles along Pine Canyon Road.
According to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Air Operations Section Twitter account, crews in Firehawk helicopters used night vision technology to rescue eight adults and six children from five different sites spread across several miles of flooded Pine Canyon Road.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert, early Monday morning, on Elizabeth Lake Road from Johnson Road to Pine Canyon Road, and a stretch of Lake Hughes Road that remained in effect more than 12 hours later.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station posted pictures of mud debris on its Facebook page with a list of road closures. Those included Lake Hughes Road from Pine Canyon Road south of Mile Marker 4.62, which has one lane open to emergency vehicles only and local residents.
Pine Canyon Road from Schafer Road west to Three Points Road was closed due to various debris flow inundation.
“Please stay away and do not go through the barriers, as you will be turned back around by CHP officers,” the post said.
