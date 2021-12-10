LOS ANGELES — A cold front moved into the Southland overnight, Thursday, dropping light rain across much of the region and creating a wet commute for many motorists, but the precipitation was expected to taper off by day’s end.
But more unstable weather is on the horizon.
Forecasters warned that “cool daytime highs and chilly overnight lows” will persist through the weekend, ahead of a “powerful storm system” that will hit the area, on Monday and Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to much of the area and snow in the mountains.
By mid-morning, Thursday, the weak cold front that arrived overnight had dropped small amounts of rain in many areas, most of which saw less than a quarter-inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels fell to about 6,000 feet, with higher elevations receiving several inches of rain.
Lancaster received 0.02 inches of rain, according to the weather service, and Palmdale got a trace.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Works data shows 0.31 inches of rain in Leona Valley, 0.12 in Antelope Acres, 0.08 in Acton and 0.04 at Little Rock Creek.
Forecasters said light snow could still fall, Thursday evening, in the northern reaches of the county near the Kern County line, “but no accumulation (is) expected on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.