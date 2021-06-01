Raimund Hoghe, the German performer and choreographer who worked as a dramaturge for choreographer Pina Bausch before creating dance-theater pieces that deliberately made a subject of his own body’s limitations, died May 14 at his home in Duesseldorf. He was 72.
His death was confirmed by his longtime collaborator, Luca Giacomo Schulte, who said he died in his sleep.
Hoghe, born with a spinal deformity that inhibited his growth and left him with a prominent curve in his back, was working in Duesseldorf as a journalist for the newspaper Die Zeit when he was sent to interview Bausch. It was 1978, five years after she had transformed the local Wuppertal company into Tanztheater Wuppertal, inventing the form of dance drama that would make her work internationally famous.
Bausch, who died in 2009, asked Hoghe to collaborate.
“I brought together documentation, I took notes during rehearsals, I found music,” he told the French website Les Inrockuptibles in a 2018 interview. He remained with Bausch for a decade, contributing to major pieces such as “1980,” “Ahnen” and “Bandoneon.”
But he began to think about creating his own work when Mark Sieczkarek, a former Tanztheater Wuppertal dancer, asked him to help develop a dance.
“Little by little, I realized that I could do on the stage what I did for Die Zeit: portraits,” Hoghe said.
The piece with Sieczkarek, “Forbidden Fruit” (1989), marked the beginning of Hoghe’s choreographic career. In 1992, he worked with Schulte on “Verdi Prati,” the start of an artistic partnership that endured over the rest of his career.
Hoghe’s first appearance onstage came in the solo “Meinwärts,” about Jewish tenor Josef Schmidt, who like Hoghe was only 5 feet tall and who died in a Swiss internment camp in 1942. But it was also about Hoghe himself, his memories of history and reflections on his own nonnormative body.
Encouraged by the examples of writer Hervé Guibert and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, who documented and exposed their own frail or ailing bodies, Hoghe followed suit onstage.
A few years later, in 1997, he directed a documentary about his experiences, “Der Buckel” (“The Hunchback”), for West German Radio and Television.
In 2006, Hoghe wrote a piece titled “Throwing the body into the fight,” a phrase from a Pasolini poem. Physical handicaps shown onstage, he wrote, are more shocking than violence. Referring to it in an interview last year, he said: “If a body like mine is seen on the stage or in a film, it’s generally limited to specific roles. I want to use it to show that there are other kinds of bodies than those, beautiful and glorious, of the dancers that we know.”
