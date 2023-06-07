Railroad crossing

The Federal Railroad Administration earmarked $704,000 for a proposed Sierra Highway Crossing Elimination Planning Project that will include a feasibility study on bridge projects at grade crossings at Avenue S, Barrel Springs Road and Sierra Highway.

PALMDALE — The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $64.5 million in Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program funds for seven proposed projects in California, including $704,000 for a Sierra Highway Crossing Elimination Planning Project.

The project will include a feasibility study on bridge projects at grade crossings at Avenue S, Barrel Springs Road and Sierra Highway, according to the FRA.

