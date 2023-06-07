PALMDALE — The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $64.5 million in Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program funds for seven proposed projects in California, including $704,000 for a Sierra Highway Crossing Elimination Planning Project.
The project will include a feasibility study on bridge projects at grade crossings at Avenue S, Barrel Springs Road and Sierra Highway, according to the FRA.
“The Avenue S crossing in particular sees significant vehicular and pedestrian traffic, including proximity to a traffic signal that leads to cars blocking the right-of-way,’’ the FRA said. “The other two crossings see high vehicular and train speeds and involve angled curves on approach that limit sight lines for vehicles.
“These crossings cause delays, with Avenue S in particular averaging 121 minutes of delay per day,” the FRA said.
The announcement added that Los Angeles County will provide a 20% non-federal match though it was not immediately clear where the funds will come from. The project qualifies for the statutory set-aside for planning projects.
Of the seven projects in California, three are in Los Angeles County. The FRA also earmarked $600,160 for a Los Angeles County Rail Crossing Elimination Master Plan, which will evaluate 112 railroad crossings and corridors in unincorporated areas and prioritize them for grade-separation projects.
Another $38.3 million was earmarked for a proposed project for the Doran Street Grade Separation Project, which will help fund a bridge to separate railroad tracks from vehicular traffic along the Los Angeles/Glendale border, by connecting West San Fernando Road to the Fairmont Avenue Bridge.
The disbursals are part of a $570 million distribution for 63 projects in 32 states, according to the FRA.
