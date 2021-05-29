SAN JOSE — The gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled weapons and ammunition at his home before setting the house on fire to coincide with the bloodshed at the workplace he seethed about for years, authorities said Friday.
Investigators found 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition at Samuel James Cassidy’s house, the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office said in a news release. They also turned up multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails.
The cache at the home Cassidy burned using a timer or slow-burn device was on top of the three 9mm handguns he brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said. He also had 32 high-capacity magazines, some with 12 rounds.
The guns he used to open fire on his co-workers appear to be legal, officials said. They have not said how he obtained them.
Investigators were still trying to determine what might have set off Cassidy, who for years apparently held a grudge against his workplace.
The minutes-long attack was marked by both horror and heroism, leaving nine men dead ranging in age from 29 to 63.
Taptejdeep Singh, the 36-year-old father of a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, was on an early shift as a light rail operator when the shooting began. He called another transit employee to warn him, saying he needed to get out or hide.
“From what I’ve heard, he spent the last moments of his life making sure that others — in the building and elsewhere — would be able to stay safe,” co-worker Sukhvir Singh, who is not related to Taptejdeep Singh, said in a statement.
Bagga Singh said he was told that his cousin “put a lady in a control room to hide,” The Mercury News in San Jose reported. “He saved her and rushed down the stairway.”
Singh’s brother-in-law, P.J. Bath, said he was told Singh was killed after encountering the gunman in a stairwell.
“He just happened to be in the way, I guess,” Bath said.
Kirk Bertolet, 64, was just starting his shift when shots rang out, then he heard the screams. He and his co-workers threw a table in front of their door, and Bertolet called the control center.
Then there was silence.
Cautiously, Bertolet left the barricaded office, hoping he could offer first aid. He couldn’t. He saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths.
Bertolet, a signal maintenance worker who worked in a separate unit from Cassidy, said he is convinced Cassidy targeted his victims, because he didn’t hurt some people he encountered.
“He was pissed off at certain people. He was angry, and he took his vengeance out on very specific people. He shot people. He let others live,” he said.
