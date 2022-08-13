PERRIS, Calif. — A section of a major freeway was shut down and nearby homes were under evacuation orders, Friday, as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said.
The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County.
County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products.
John Crater, a fire division chief, said in a briefing that he had consulted experts across the country.
“What they are telling me is this can resolve itself in two days, it could get worse before it gets better,” he said.
The heat in the rail car builds pressure “and it could have a release, meaning some kind of violent explosion,” he said.
Firefighters were using drones with infrared imaging that showed the rail car is “red hot,” Crater said.
