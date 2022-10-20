High-speed rail map

The California High Speed Rail Authority is accepting public comments on the draft Environment Impact Report for the section of the route between Palmdale and Burbank. Several Acton community members spoke out against impacts to their community during a public hearing on the matter, Tuesday.

 Map courtesy of California High Speed Rail Authority

PALMDALE — Residents had the opportunity, Tuesday, to publicly weigh in on the environmental impacts of the proposed section of the California High Speed Rail between Palmdale and Burbank, and the reactions were almost entirely negative.

The forum was a public hearing to collect comments on the draft Environmental Impact Report for the approximately 31- to 38-mile route between the two stations; the stations themselves have already been approved in reports of the Bakersfield-to-Palmdale and Burbank-to-Los Angeles segments.

