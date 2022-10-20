PALMDALE — Residents had the opportunity, Tuesday, to publicly weigh in on the environmental impacts of the proposed section of the California High Speed Rail between Palmdale and Burbank, and the reactions were almost entirely negative.
The forum was a public hearing to collect comments on the draft Environmental Impact Report for the approximately 31- to 38-mile route between the two stations; the stations themselves have already been approved in reports of the Bakersfield-to-Palmdale and Burbank-to-Los Angeles segments.
The environmental report looks at six potential routes, with the preferred route one that largely follows the Antelope Valley Freeway. It includes extensive tunneling as it travels through the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains to the station at Burbank Airport.
The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and declining political support. However, work continues in completing the required environmental studies and documentation for preferred routes in each section between stations.
Only a handful of people spoke during the five-hour virtual public hearing, but all but one registered opposition to aspects of the plan.
As the preferred alternative travels through Acton, (others are somewhat to the south of the main areas of the community) some comments came from residents and officials there.
Eric Sahakian, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Superintendent, voiced concerns about the environmental impacts of the construction on students at Vasquez High School and High Desert School, which serves students in grades five through eight.
The preferred route, dubbed SR14A, “would negatively impact the health and safety of students and staff at High Desert Middle School and Vasquez High School,” he said, particularly a construction site just east of the high school.
“The dirt and dust created by the excavation of tunnels near this area, and the prevailing winds in the area, will cause the dust and other pollutants to blow into the campus of the high school and middle school, posing a potential health and safety issue,” Sahakian said.
The vibrations from the underground operation will also disrupt the two schools, he said, urging the California High Speed Rail Authority to adopt mitigation measures to minimize these disruptions.
The District is also requesting mitigation measures for increased traffic in the area during school drop-off and pick-up times.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf seconded the concerns.
“My concerns are what it is going to do to our rural community,” Acton Town Council member Pam Wolter said.
Topping the list of her concerns is the impact of the rail project on the community’s water supply, especially as tunneling may deplete the underground water basin and cause local wells, on which residents rely for water, to go dry.
“I’m very uncomfortable with that and I really haven’t got answers,” she said.
According to the map of the proposed route, the train will tunnel beneath her house. “That is disturbing to me, very disturbing,” Wolter said. “The value of my home will be significantly impacted.”
Echoing the District officials, Wolter also expressed concern about the impact of the noise and the construction on the schools.
“I can not believe you could not find another route, or make another route, that does not affect our two schools,” she said.
Another Town Council member, Jacqueline Ayer, was also concerned with noise levels on the schools from the trains themselves, once operational.
She disputed the conclusion that the projected noise levels are not significant and the methodology used.
“I will challenge the EIR in court if the final decision is to approve the Refined SR14A (route),” she said.
Ayer also disputed the report’s conclusions about the impact on water supply for construction of the project, which prescribes purchasing water.
“You can not buy something that does not exist,” Ayer said, citing the drastically reduced supplies for the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency during recent drought years.
“These are significant impacts that must be identified, fully described and mitigated,” Ayer said.
The shortfalls also can not be made up by tapping into local groundwater, as it will cause residential wells to go dry, she said.
Other commenters during the hearing were concerned with the impacts at the other end of the route, in the northern San Fernando Valley, and to the Angeles National Forest.
Public comments are still being accepted on the draft Environmental Impact Report; the deadline has been extended to 5 p.m., on Dec. 1.
The California High Speed Rail Authority website, www.hsr.ca.gov, provides access to the draft Environmental Impact Report itself. Copies of the report may also be found at the Acton/Agua Dulce and Santa Clarita branches of the Los Angeles County Library and the Palmdale City Library.
Comments may be submitted by mail to “Attn: Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Comment,” California High-Speed Rail Authority, 355 South Grand Ave. Suite 2050, Los Angeles, CA 90071.
Comments may also be submitted by email to Palmdale_Burbank@hsr.ca.gov with the subject line “Palmdale to Burbank Draft EIR/EIS Comment” or through the Authority website.
Verbal comments may also be recorded on the direct phone line for the project section at 800-630-1039.
