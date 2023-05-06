More Water Rafting

Rowers get splashed during a whitewater rafting trip down the South Fork of the American River near Placerville. As the state’s historic snowpack begins to melt, it’s resulting in cascading volumes of water flowing into various rivers at rates not seen in years.

 Associated Press

COLOMA, Calif. — Triple Threat. Deadman’s Drop. Satan’s Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California’s American River are truly living up to their names.

As a historic snowpack starts to melt, the spring runoff is fueling conditions for some of the best whitewater in years on the American River and its forks, which course through the Sierra Nevada northeast of Sacramento.

