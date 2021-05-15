MOJAVE — Today’s Plane Crazy historic airplane display at the Mojave Air and Space Port will feature radial engine aircraft as organizers also celebrate Armed Forces Day.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the transient aircraft parking area by the old tower. Social distancing is not an issue as this is an outdoor event.
Presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation, the family-friendly event is free. Call 661-824-5218 or visit mojavemuseum.org for details.
Aircraft scheduled include a T-6 Texan with a Pratt & Whitney R-1340, owned by Dave VanHoy; and a North American T-28 Trojan with a Wright R-1820 Radial Engine owned by Al Hansen. Other beautiful radial engines that may be on the flightline include the PT-17 Stearman with a Lycoming R-680 Radial Engine, owned by Dustin Mosher and Diane Barney, and a 1944 Cessna 195 Airmaster with a Jacobs R-755B2 Radial engine, owned by Jere Calef and Heather Benes.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Radial engines have been used to power aircraft since the early 1900’s. In World War I the whole engine turned and was called a Rotary engine! In the 1920s stationary radial engines became more popular.
In 1925, Pratt & Whitney designed the R-1340 Wasp. Later they designed multiple rows of cylinders, like the R-1830 Twin Wasp with 2 rows of 7 cylinders. More Twin Wasps were produced than any other aviation piston engine in the history of aviation; nearly 175,000 were built.
Through the war years the engines became larger with Wright building the R-2600 twin row engine and Pratt & Whitney building the R-2800, R-3350 and eventually the largest radial ever designed, the R4360 Major Wasp, four rows of cylinders.
Many other engine companies manufactured radial engines, including Continental, Lycoming, Jacobs and many more in other countries.
