PALMDALE — An unidentified former Palmdale School District teacher resigned from her job last month following alleged unprofessional, racist comments apparently recorded after a parent-teacher Zoom teleconference, District spokesman David Garcia announced Friday morning during a socially distanced outdoor press conference on the steps of the District office.
Garcia also announced that Palmdale Superintendent Raul Maldonado tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing moderate symptoms.
Maldonado is isolating at home and was not available for Friday’s press conference. Contact tracing indicated Maldonado did not catch the virus at the District’s administrative offices, any of the school campuses, or any other Palmdale School District facilities, Garcia said.
“We’ll know more as time goes on; he’s been treated currently at home,” Garcia said.
Garcia then shared the initial details of what he deemed the “gross, professional misconduct of a now former Palmdale teacher.”
The incident occurred on Jan. 20 after a parent-teacher Zoom conference.
“There are so many moving parts to this story right now, and so many directions that this story can go, there are massive liability issues to a lot of people and including the District,” Garcia said. “So, as you’ve heard a zillion times that we must be sure that we do not risk anyone’s best interest and we protect the rights of everyone and their privacy, at least for now.”
Garcia added they would not release any information that might expose the student, the family or anyone involved directly with the school administration or District involved in this incident until a direction is apparent.
According to Garcia, the parent-teacher conference was terminated, but the Zoom connection was still live. At this point, the teacher and a spouse were clearly heard using foul language, with racist comments and disparaging racist remarks. A family member of the student recorded the conversation with a cellphone camera.
The family member contacted the school’s principal, who immediately called the teacher and notified her of the connected Zoom. The principal also notified the District office. Within an hour, the teacher was ordered to appear at the District office in front of Maldonado.
During the visit, school District personnel reached out to the parent and student offering deep regrets, a sincere apology, and counseling to the parent and the student. “The family was notified that the teacher would be held accountable,” Garcia said.
The teacher was placed administrative leave within an hour of meeting with District administrators. On Jan. 21, the District confirmed a meeting between the teacher and her union representative to view the recorded conversation and video and make a statement on the content of the video from the teacher.
The meeting was set for Jan. 22. At that meeting, according to Garcia, neither the teacher nor the union representative wanted to view the recording, nor participate in any investigation.
“Instead, the teacher indicated they would rather resign and fled the offices,” Garcia said.
Garcia added if there was no resignation, an investigation would continue. The teacher submitted her resignation that afternoon, however. The District unsuccessfully attempted to contact the parent to tell them what happened. On Jan. 27, District administrators finally did reach the parent. However, the parent asked that the District contact a lawyer they hired. The lawyer contacted the District the next day.
“I’m here to tell you that this school Board, this District, and this community will not tolerate this behavior,” Palmdale School District Board President Ralph Velador said.
Velador added as soon as they heard about the incident and confirmed it, they acted swiftly.
“We’re moving forward and we want to make sure that we heal our community of any of this behavior,” Velador said, adding the District will not tolerate any racist behavior.
Board Clerk Simone Zulu Diol agreed.
“This incident was one incident,” Zulu Diol said. “We did not waste any time to handle it. And I am proud of the way that the District handled this situation. This is just to let everybody know our promise, the Palmdale Promise, means something to us. It means something to every single Board member and we want the community to know that we are here for our children. This type of behavior will never be accepted.
Zulu Diol added that the District cares about its children.
