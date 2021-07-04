ACTON — The return of horses, classic cars, community queens, bands, llamas, fire engines, tractors, water fights, the Condor Squadron and even a tyrannosaurus rex down Crown Valley Road in Acton on Saturday morning was a welcome sight for the hundreds of people who lined up on both sides of the road to witness the return of the Acton Fourth of July parade after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade was held on Saturday due to the holiday falling on a Sunday.
Acton native Bitsy Briones welcomed the return of the parade, which is in its 58th year.
“We lived in Acton my whole life and so this was a part of my life from a year old till now, bringing my own kids to come see it. This is her first time, generation after generation,” Briones said as she held her one-year-old daughter Bonnie.
Briones’ husband Jared and their three-year-old son August were also at the parade.
“Everybody’s back and happy to be celebrating,” Briones said. “And you know what? What a thing to have a little bit of time off to make you realize how much you missed having something.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened the parade with Acton’s resident deputy Deputy Martinez and the Mounted Posse. The LA County Fire Department Station 80 in Acton and Station 81 in Agua Dulce
The Acton Community Center sponsored this year’s parade, themed “America, Home of the Brave.” The grand marshals were a collection of first responders who live or grew up in Acton or who work in the community. They were Mike Hammett, of the Los Angeles Police Department; Broc Harmon, firefighter foreman for Camp 11; Betsy Jones, a registered nurse with Home Health Field Nurse and Antelope Valley Hospital; Ashley Smith, a registered nurse with the Los Angele County Department of Public Health field office; California Highway Patrol officer Jim Murad; LA County Sheriff’s deputy Caleb DiPaola; US Forest Service firefighters Juan Aguila and Emily Garcia; and Los Angeles County firefighter engineer Justin Raden.
The Smith family — parents Quinn and Reyna and four-year-old daughter Aurora — set up their chairs in the shade across from their home.
“We’re under the weather, but we couldn’t miss it. We crawled over here,” Renyna Smith said. “Feeling better now, this is amazing. I love the planes.”
As she spoke, the Condor Squadron from Van Nuys Airport flew over the parade route.
“What a treat,” Quinn Smith said. “I think everybody’s excited to come out and see some of our fellow human beings, community members. I grew up out here going back to the late ’80s so this is something we’ve been doing for a long time. It gets a little bit better, a little more exciting every year.”
As is tradition, parade entrants and spectators engaged in water fights with each other up and down the parade route.
That was news to first-time spectators Brian and Kristina Hughes-Vermeire, who live in west Palmdale with son Jackson. They got wet along with other spectators.
“We had no idea water was involved. We would have brought an umbrella,” said Brian, who embraced the opportunity.
The couple moved to Palmdale from Los Angeles about three years.
“We were living in LA for a number of years — never had anything like this,” Brian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.