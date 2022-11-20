X-59 Engine

A General Electric Aviation engine is installed NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale. The engine will power the experimental plane to speeds up to Mach 1.4 and 55,000 feet altitude, demonstrating means of flying at supersonic speeds without the jarring sonic booms.

 Photo courtesy of NASA/Carla Thomas

PALMDALE — NASA’s latest experimental airplane moved one step closer to flight, earlier this month, as the jet engine that will power it to supersonic speeds was installed.

The General Electric Aviation engine was installed in the X-59, the unique aircraft designed to fly quietly at supersonic speeds, at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, where the aircraft has been under development.

