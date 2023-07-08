X-59

NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator aircraft was moved recently from Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ hangar at Air Force Plant 42, where it has been under development, to the flight line.

 Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

PALMDALE — NASA’s newest experimental X-plane is inching toward its first flight, having moved from the hangar where it was assembled to the flight line outside for significant ground testing.

The X-59 was moved outside Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ hangar at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, NASA officials announced Wednesday.

