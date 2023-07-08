PALMDALE — NASA’s newest experimental X-plane is inching toward its first flight, having moved from the hangar where it was assembled to the flight line outside for significant ground testing.
The X-59 was moved outside Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ hangar at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, NASA officials announced Wednesday.
The aircraft, also known as the Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator, is a one-off, experimental research plane to demonstrate the technology that allows aircraft to travel beyond the speed of sound without disrupting people on the ground.
The needle-nosed plane is designed so the sonic booms will be reduced from the traditional, sharp crack to a dull thump, much like a neighbor’s car door slamming.
NASA awarded Lockheed Martin a $247.5 million contract in April 2018 for the demonstrator.
The X-59 will eventually fly from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base. After a few test flights in Palmdale, it will move to the center for a series of envelope expansion flights, gradually proving out the aircraft’s performance and safety throughout the range of its capabilities.
Following those flights, the program will move into the research phase, first to validate its acoustic properties.
This will entail a series of flights in which an F-15 chase aircraft will probe into the air beneath the X-59 to collect data on the shock waves as they form. These shock waves, if they coalesce, cause sonic booms.
Data will also be collected by a series of microphones arrayed on the ground.
Eventually, the X-59 will be used in a series of flights over communities to gauge people’s reactions to what researchers expect will be a small thump, if any sound at all, instead of the jarring sonic booms that people in the Antelope Valley hear from time to time.
The initial community overflights will be based from Edwards and targeting communities that do not usually hear sonic booms.
