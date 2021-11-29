PALMDALE — The X-59 is standing on its own.
The unique, purpose-built aircraft under assembly at Lockheed Martin’s Palmdale facility for NASA has reached the stage where the external support structure that held the various components as the aircraft is built has been removed, NASA officials reported.
It is ready for final assembly, followed by structural testing at Lockheed’s Fort Worth, Texas facility, before returning for final ground tests in preparation for its first flight in 2022.
The X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator aircraft is a one-off, experimental research plane to demonstrate the technologies to allow aircraft to travel beyond the speed of sound, without creating disruptive sonic booms for those on the ground below.
This is expected to pave the way for supersonic commercial passenger air travel over land — something prohibited today due to the effects of sonic booms.
The X-59 will eventually fly from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
The initial handful of flights from Palmdale will confirm the aircraft is operating properly.
It will then move to Armstrong for a series of envelope expansion flights, gradually proving out the aircraft’s performance and safety throughout the range of its capabilities.
The aircraft is intended to fly at 55,000 feet and at Mach 1.4, or about 1,075 mph.
Following those flights, the program will move into the research phase in the spring of 2023, first to validate its acoustic properties.
This will entail a series of flights in which other aircraft — either an F-15 or F-18 chase aircraft — will probe into the air beneath the X-59 to collect data on the shock waves as they form. These shock waves, if they coalesce, cause sonic booms.
Data will also be collected by a series of microphones arrayed on the ground.
Altogether, this data will create a picture of the shock waves created by the X-59, and will be used to validate prediction models.
The next phase will be community overflights, to gauge people’s reactions to what researchers expect will be a small thump, if any sound at all, instead of the jarring sonic booms that people in the Antelope Valley are familiar with.
The initial community overflights will be based from Edwards, targeting communities that do not usually hear sonic booms.
A second phase will take the X-59 farther afield, deploying to other parts of the country to collect data. The goal is to collect data from various areas, to be representative of the flight paths future commercial supersonic airliners would take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.