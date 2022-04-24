PALMDALE — NASA’s latest newest experimental aircraft made a move to bring it one step closer to first flight, expected later this year.
The X-59, the unique aircraft designed to fly quietly at supersonic speeds, recently returned from structural and ground testing at Lockheed Martin’s Ft. Worth, Texas, facility to its birthplace in Palmdale.
There, the Lockheed Martin team will complete final assembly of the aircraft — including the engine, landing gear, cockpit displays and the like — and conduct further ground tests in preparation for flight testing.
The X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator aircraft is a one-off, experimental research plane to demonstrate the technologies to allow aircraft to travel beyond the speed of sound, without creating disruptive sonic booms for those on the ground below.
It is intended to help facilitate future supersonic passenger flights over populated areas, something that is not possible due to the disturbances caused by sonic booms.
NASA awarded Lockheed Martin a $247.5 million contract for the demonstrator, in April 2018.
In December, with the aircraft structurally complete, it was sent to Ft. Worth for tests to ensure it can withstand the stresses of supersonic flight, as well as fuel tank calibration.
The X-59 will eventually fly from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base. After a few test flights in Palmdale, it will move to the center for a series of envelope expansion flights, gradually proving out the aircraft’s performance and safety throughout the range of its capabilities.
The aircraft is intended to fly at 55,000 feet and at Mach 1.4, or about 1,075 mph.
Following those flights, the program will move into the research phase in the spring of 2023, first to validate its acoustic properties.
This will entail a series of flights in which other aircraft — either an F-15 or F-18 chase aircraft — will probe into the air beneath the X-59 to collect data on the shock waves as they form. These shock waves, if they coalesce, cause sonic booms.
Data will also be collected by a series of microphones arrayed on the ground.
Eventually, the X-59 will be used in a series of flights over communities to gauge people’s reactions to what researchers expect will be a small thump, if any sound at all, instead of the jarring sonic booms that people in the Antelope Valley are familiar with.
The initial community overflights will be based from Edwards, targeting communities that do not usually hear sonic booms.
