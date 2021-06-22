LANCASTER — Residents are invited to bring their questions and concerns to a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee.
The meeting will be held on Facebook from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.
No registration is required, but participants can submit questions in advance to Deputy Green by emailing lbgreen@lasd.org. Participants can also log on to https://www.facebook.com/Lancastercac/ on the day of the event. Be sure to “like” the CAC page to join the meeting.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was originally scheduled to attend, but he is unable to due to unforeseen circumstances, according to organizers.
The Community Advisory Committee will present the AV Monitoring Team’s six-month report on its actions in regards to a 2015 settlement agreement between the US Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The settlement agreement laid out policing reforms settled police-related fair housing claims in the Antelope Valley.
Under the settlement agreement, the sheriff’s department agreed to implement comprehensive reforms to ensure lawful policing and restore public trust. An independent monitoring team oversees the reforms.
