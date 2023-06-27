Transgender Legislation Bathrooms

As hundreds of bills nationwide take aim at nearly every facet of transgender existence, from health care to athletics to bathroom access, trans kids like Al-Stone Gebhardt of Tulsa, Okla., and their families say certain proposals could eliminate one of the last remaining safe havens to explore their identities.

 Associated Press files

BISMARCK, N.D. — When North Dakota restricted which bathrooms transgender students can use in public schools and universities this year, the school district in the state’s largest city promised to ignore the new rules. A Republican legislator then called for confiscating its state funding, but the law doesn’t include that possibility.

The defiance in Fargo shows that it’s not exactly clear how bathroom laws will play out in local communities after being enacted in at least 10 states with Republican-controlled legislatures.

