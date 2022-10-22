Norway Queen-Minneapolis Church

Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, greets Queen Sonja of Norway as she arrives, Sunday, at Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke, the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.

“It’s extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose” of building community and preserving culture and language, she said to the nearly 500 people in attendance. They had lined up for more than an hour in this modest neighborhood in brisk fall weather in the 40s — single digits in Celsius, just as in Oslo — to participate in the service.

