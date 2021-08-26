QUARTZ HILL — Quartz Hill High School is accepting nominations for inductees into the Quartz Hill High School Hall of Fame.
Nominees are Quartz Hill High alumni and staff who left a lasting positive impression in one of nine categories: athletics, business, community service, education, faculty/staff, government service, journalism, science, and visual and performing arts.
Nominations are due by Sept. 9. To download a nomination form, visit the Quartz Hill High Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/quartzhillhs/
Email the form to mandrews@avhsd.org, fax it to 661-886-7184, or mail it to the school at Quartz Hill High School, 6040 West Ave. L, Lancaster, CA 93536 Attention: Hall of Fame.
