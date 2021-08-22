EDWARDS — The NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council awarded the 2021 Thomas W. Finch Memorial Scholarship to Divonte Williams, a 2021 graduate of Quartz Hill High School who will attend California State University, Northridge, this fall.
“I plan to gain hands-on knowledge and experience throughout my college career by taking advantage of all training, opportunities and other programs that become available,” Williams wrote in his essay. He stated that he would love to land a job with an amazing employer like NASA, which would give him the opportunity to participate with geoscience research teams.
“I want to study theories and hypotheses about the Earth’s crust and develop my own hypothesis about what happens in the deeper layers,” he said.
The Finch Memorial scholarship is available to sons and daughters of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center employees and provides recipients $2,000 a year for up to four years for attendance at a four-year college or university contingent on full-time enrollment and maintaining a minimum 3.0 or higher grade-point average.
Williams is the son of Tameka Williams, who is an accountant at the center, and Damone Williams Sr. Williams’ stepparents are Jerald Herron and LaShondra Williams.
“I am proud of his determination and commitment to accomplishing what he sets his mind to, including academics and sports,” Tameka Williams said in a statement. “He doesn’t give up. He naturally has the drive and determination to accomplish his goals.”
Williams achieved a 3.14 GPA in his academic studies at Quartz Hill High. He served as captain of the varsity soccer team and was the goalkeeper. He also participated in the Quartz Hill High School Chamber Singers, where he served as section leader, and the school’s Acapella choir. In addition, his community service included volunteering with Skid Row Motorcycle Club Feed the Homeless in 2019 and 2020 and with the Popeye Toy Run in 2017-2019.
Quartz Hill High Choral Director Annika Linde had Williams in her classes for three years.
“He came to me on recommendation from another student and I just kind of threw him in there and said ‘go,’ ” she said. “He was eager and dedicated from the very beginning. He was always one of the most special kind of hard-working people. I’m not surprised at all that he earned that scholarship, that he won that scholarship because he’s always been a high achiever and he’s always been somebody who deserves the best awards, the highest awards,” Linde said in a telephone call.
Linde wrote a letter of recommendation for Williams this past spring where she described Williams as generous and open-hearted.
“He amplifies the best qualities of those around them while inspiring others with both his humor and his work ethic,” Linde wrote. “I have pushed Divonte harder than any other student because he has repeatedly demonstrated that he can handle more challenge than most.”
Linde added Williams is a special singer.
“He was able to hit any note that I would ask for any voice part,” Linde said. “Definitely that combined with the work ethic made him the person I would turn to if there was ever a performance where we didn’t have anybody that was able to come that was assigned to a certain part. I would make him learn that part in addition to the one he was originally assigned to; most kids would not be able to do that.”
Williams said his motivation to go to college began with his parents instilling in him the value of education and knowledge. “Can’t” was not part of his vocabulary.
His passion for the marvels of the earth is what makes him interested in Geological Science.
He believes that geology is important since it looks not only at the earth in its present state but also how the structures, organisms and processes have changed over time and will continue to impact the earth. Living in Southern California has also helped him become more aware and captivated by Earth’s wonders.
As a child, one of his hobbies was rock collecting. That interest grew into a career path, which he plans to begin with studying geological sciences this fall at California State University, Northridge. He is looking forward to guidance from his older brother, Damone Williams Jr., who also attends the university.
