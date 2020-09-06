PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and the Community Advisory Committee is inviting residents to participate in its quarterly Town Hall meeting on Tuesday.
Captain Ronald Shaffer and the CAC will provide an overview of the Semi-Annual Report from the AV/Department of Justice Federal Monitoring Team and compliance efforts regarding the DOJ Settlement Agreement.
The Town Hall will also feature a special guest speaker, Superintendent of the Antelope Valley Union High School District Dr. David Veirra. He will provide back to school information and answer any questions for parents.
The third quarter meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. outdoors at Poncitlán Square Plaza, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The meeting will comply with all COVID-19 public safety requirements. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Refreshments will be available to all those that attend.
For those uneasy about attending the meeting in person because of the pandemic or to avoid the heat, the Town Hall will be streamed live online. Residents will be able to watch the event on the Palmdale Sheriff Station Community Advisory Committee-CAC Facebook page, and the City’s Facebook page.
Residents can also tune in via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95049478388?pwd=aXVYemppTFpyanMrQUlGRGJZaklrdz09. The meeting ID is 950 4947 8388, and the passcode is 883248.
Community members and leaders are encouraged to attend the Town Hall to help create a community policing and engagement strategy for the City.
