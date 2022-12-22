California Earthquake

A home damaged by an earthquake can be seen in Rio Dell, Calif., Tuesday. A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands of people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big earthquake that rocked the far north coast of California, on Tuesday, originated in an area under the Pacific Ocean where multiple tectonic plates collide, creating the state’s most seismically active region.

The Mendocino Triple Junction is the meeting place of the Gorda, Pacific and North American plates, massive moving slabs of Earth’s crust that are also known as lithospheric plates.

