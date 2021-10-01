PEARBLOSSOM — Ducktoberfest — home of the California Duck Races — is back after at least a two-year hiatus due to poultry quarantines from the Virulent Newcastle Disease, and public safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The family-friendly event, estimated to be in its 46th year, is scheduled for Sunday at the Pearblossom Community Center, 34004 128th St. East, two blocks south of Highway 138.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Admission costs $3; children younger than 10 years can enter for free. There will be hand sanitizer and giveaways throughout the day.
The annual event, hosted by the Pearblossom Rural Town Council, serves as a fundraiser for the Town Council and the community center. It was previously sponsored by the Pearblossom Chamber of Commerce, which is mostly inactive these days.
The Council has 38 ducks ready to go. There is a general pool of ducks. It costs $5 to race a duck. When it comes for your race, you get to pick the duck you want.
“We have multiple brackets and then toward the end of the day there will be semifinals and then the finals,” Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal said.
The races feature four ducks at a time. After each duck has raced at least once, they start over with the first group of ducks. There is also a best-dressed duck contest.
“We put them on a cycle so they don’t get stressed out or overworked,” Minsal said.
The Council rebuilt the duck racing bins according to the original specifications, and also moved it to a new location. In addition to the duck races, there will be arts and crafts by local artisans and vendors and a variety of festive drinks and refreshments. There will also be a local beer and wine garden and lots of activities for children. Attendees can enter raffles as well. The Pearblossom Emergency Aid and Response Committee will raffle off disaster boxes at $1 per ticket for emergency preparedness.
The Pearblossom Town Jail is back, too. For $1, parents can put their children in jail, or the children can pull a warrant and put their parents in jail for a little bit. The jail will open at noon. Attendees can also try their luck with the Duck Squat — sort of a nature version of a roulette wheel. Instead of a white ball on black or red, participants can bet on which number the duck will use to relieve itself. The winner gets half the pot.
“Those are some hardcore long traditions,” Minsal said.
Attendees will see the most colorful event in duck race history thanks to multiple murals at the center by about 20 different artists. Children or adults will be able to take their photos in front of a pair of wings painted on a wall at the center.
And that’s not all: maze designer Dave Phillips, from A-Maze-D, will set up three or four museum-quality mazes for the children.
“This is something our community would probably never have access to, and we feel blessed that he’s going to be doing a show here,” Minsal said.
