STEM Expo

Quartz Hill High School senior Deborah Prewett talks about her STEM Expo project Tuesday at the school. The project featured a science fiction story about acid rain. There were six categories — science fiction, scientific inquiry, invention, environmental innovation, health communication and robotics.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

QUARTZ HILL — Quartz Hill High School students put their creativity and critical thinking skills to the test to create projects for the school’s first STEM Expo since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than three years ago.

Students worked independently or in groups running their own experiments and creating their own inventions to solve a problem in the world. There were 22 entries submitted by 60 to 70 students. The categories were science fiction, scientific inquiry, invention, environmental innovation, health communication and robotics. The judges were from Northrop Grumman and the District office.

