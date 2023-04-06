QUARTZ HILL — Quartz Hill High School students put their creativity and critical thinking skills to the test to create projects for the school’s first STEM Expo since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than three years ago.
Students worked independently or in groups running their own experiments and creating their own inventions to solve a problem in the world. There were 22 entries submitted by 60 to 70 students. The categories were science fiction, scientific inquiry, invention, environmental innovation, health communication and robotics. The judges were from Northrop Grumman and the District office.
The science fiction category provided an avenue for students such as senior Deborah Prewett to do a project with an artistic angle: she wrote a science fiction story about a non-fiction topic — acid rain.
She wasn’t interested in creating a project when she first heard about the STEM Expo until she learned there would be a science fiction category.
“That’s more my style, Prewett said.
Her project earned second place. The main character is Calvin Barlow, a trauma surgeon.
“He’s a trauma surgeon and I kind of thought that that would be a good occupation to pick because you would have thought that he’d seen it all,” Prewett said.
Acid rain is not a harmful substance that burns your skin, she explained.
“It’s what you breathe in,” Prewett said. “It’s your sulfur dioxide and your nitrogen oxides, that when they mix, they become very toxic to the lungs.”
Some of the other projects included the CreamCycle invention — a bicycle that allows the rider to make ice cream and get exercise at the same time. A blue ribbon-winning project in the Health Communication category looked at the effects of steroid use. There were also projects on Kool-Aid, hand soap, mushrooms and slime.
Teacher Mary Swafford, the Science Department chair at Quartz Hill High, said the District coordinates the STEM Expos and those campuses that want to, will hold one.
“We had one planned for 2020 and we didn’t actually get to do it because everything closed down, so this is kind of the return of STEM Expo this year for the District,” she said.
Swafford described it as a rebuilding year. Students who participated did not have any siblings do STEM Expo recently because those who have done it in the past have graduated and moved on.
“This is completely voluntary, on their own, student-led 100%, and so all of these ideas were their own,” she said. “They did it all on their own time and I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The top three in each category will move on to the District STEM Expo on May 6. Most of the schools in the District participated.
“We’ve seen a lot of low motivation after COVID and so this just makes me really happy to see these kids just being motivated doing science and stuff on their own,” Swafford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.