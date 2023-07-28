Samantha Redifer

The Employee Exchange Council at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards AFB awarded its 2023 scholarship to Samantha Redifer. NASA Armstrong Center Director Brad Flick presented Redifer with the 2023 Harold W. Walker Memorial Scholarship Award on July 26. From left are Flick, Redifer, Matt and Saynne Redifer and Irene and Tim Htut.

 Steve Freeman

Samantha Redifer, a 2023 graduate of Quartz Hill High School, received the 2023 Harold W. Walker Memorial Scholarship Award from the NASA Armstrong Employee Exchange Council on July 26.

Redifer plans to major this fall in computer engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles. She earned a 4.0 grade-point average — a weighted GPA of 5.2 — and ranked eighth academically out of a class of 727 students.

