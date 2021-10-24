QUARTZ HILL — Two outstanding graduates and one beloved teacher made up the seventh class to be inducted into Quartz Hill High School’s Hall of Fame on Oct. 15.
Making up this year’s class are Charles Dunn, Class of 1997, in the Education category; Michelle (Perry) Canidate, Class of 1997, in the Athletics category; and John McQuilkin, in the Faculty/Staff category.
Charles Dunn
Dunn was an English teacher at Palmdale High School before transferring to Eastside High School. At Eastside, Dunn started the AP English program including being a pioneer in AP “open enrollment,” allowing any student in his class who wanted to take the class. At the time, “open enrollment” to AP classes was unheard of, with prerequisites and teacher signatures being needed. Dunn removed these barriers and met each student where they were at and produced AP scores that rivaled anyone in the district.
While serving students of the Antelope Valley, Dunn also took on additional roles such as coaching positions and positions of teacher leadership.
After more than a decade of service to Antelope Valley Union High School District students, Dunn transitioned to academic leadership within the district. He became a vice principal, assistant principal, and currently serves as principal of Eastside High School. Dunn has taken Eastside High to tremendous heights in his tenure as principal. Eastside is an AVID demonstration school, PBIS Gold school, and pulled itself out of targeted support by having increased test scores. Dunn continues to serve the district as principal of a school that is thriving under his leadership. He has dedicated his life to education and serving the valley he grew up in. Dunn has served students with the highest need his entire career and is a model of serving one’s community. It is for this reason, Dunn was named 2020 Principal of the Year for the AV chapter of ACSA.
John McQuilkin
McQuilkin taught music at Quartz Hills High School for 37 years, from 1980-2017. During his time at Quartz Hill, the band earned numerous honors at festivals, field tournaments and parades throughout the country. The band performed in festivals, parades and concerts in Orlando; New York; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia; Phoenix; Vancouver, B.C.; Seattle; San Francisco; Anaheim; and San Diego. By invitation, the band performed at the World Expo in Vancouver in 1986, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival in 2010 and in Carnegie Hall in 2016.
McQuilkin organized the annual AVUHSD Honor Band for many years and also hosted the annual SCSBOA Solo & Ensemble Festival.
He continues to remain in music education serving as adjudicator for music festivals and by supervising student teachers and interns through CSUN.
He is extremely proud of all of his former students, many who have become professional musicians and music teachers.
Since retirement, McQuilkin has enjoyed spending time with his wife Deanna, also a retired educator, his daughters Kayla and Erin and two granddaughters Hannah and Ruby. Since moving to Camarillo, he has enjoyed spending much more time sailing and playing trumpet, flugelhorn and cornet with various groups in Ventura County including the Ventura British Brass Band, Gold Coast Wind Ensemble, Topanga Symphony, Channel Islands Chamber Orchestra and the Camarillo Community Band.
McQuilkin has been honored as AVUHSD Site Teacher of the Year, District Teacher of the Year, and Distinguished Service Award. Southern California Band & Orchestra Association awarded him Veteran Teacher of the Year.
Michelle (Perry) Canidate
Canidate excelled in track and field at Quartz Hill High. She still holds the school record in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles and is in the top three all-time in the 100-meter dash and long jump. She was a two-time CIF Southern Section champion in 1996 winning both hurdle events and repeated as section champion in 1997 in the 100-meter hurdles. That same year she won the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet and finished second at the CIF State Meet in the long jump.
She went on to compete in track and field from 1998-2001 at UCLA, where she was a five-time Pac-10 champion. Canidate’s career reached its peak as a professional athlete representing the United States in the heptathlon during the 2004 Summer Olympics, and as a two-time IAAF world champion in the 100-meter hurdles, taking gold in 2005 and 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.